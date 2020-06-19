Gold is being underpinned by the pessimistic view that the global recession is going to turn into longer lasting depression …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ends higher to tally a second straight weekly gain - June 19, 2020
- NYSE Gold Stock DRD Quadruples In Price In 4 Months: Mines Reopen As South African Covid-19 Cases Drop - June 19, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fear of Delay in Economic Recovery Driving Prices Higher - June 19, 2020