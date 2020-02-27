Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Rate Cut May Be Fully Priced In for April

The drop in Treasury yields means investors want a rate cut, the rise in gold indicates traders expect a rate cut in April, but the Fed doesn’t always give the markets what they want.
