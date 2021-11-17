The Fed should “tack in a more hawkish direction” over the next couple of meetings to prepare in case inflation does not begin to ease. ~ Bullard …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Focus on Slew of Fed Speakers after Bullard’s Hawkish Tone - November 17, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms as inflation risks persist - November 17, 2021
- Erdene Intersects 33.5 g/t Gold Over 8 Metres Near Surface at Dark Horse Mane Discovery - November 17, 2021