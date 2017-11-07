Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Getting Support from Tensions in Middle East, Falling Global Yields

Gold recovered from a sharp sell-off on Friday in reaction to the U.S. jobs report and a number of negative events last week. Gold was primarily underpinned on Monday by a drop in global interest rates. Germany’s benchmark bond yield hit a near two-month …
