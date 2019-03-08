Gold futures are trading lower, but inching higher from its intraday low of $1280.80 as investors continue to defend a major technical support level at $1279.60. The price action suggests …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Hoping for Dovish Signal from ECB
Gold futures are trading lower, but inching higher from its intraday low of $1280.80 as investors continue to defend a major technical support level at $1279.60. The price action suggests …