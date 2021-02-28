Gold futures fell more than 2.50% on Friday, coming within $3.00 of a 61.8% retracement of last year’s March to August rally. The market is also down 19% from its August 7, 2020 top at $2107.60. It …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Losing Battle with Bond Investors - February 28, 2021
- 5 Things on Gold & Yields before more Powell - February 28, 2021
- Gold, Silver Prices Witness Volatility Throughout The Week, Remained Below ₹50,000 - February 27, 2021