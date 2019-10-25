Gold traders seemed unfazed by Brexit and central bank easing. This likely means they are more concerned about U.S.-China trade relations. Prices are likely to remain rangebound until there is a major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Major Trade Deal News Needed to Get This Market Rolling Again
Gold traders seemed unfazed by Brexit and central bank easing. This likely means they are more concerned about U.S.-China trade relations. Prices are likely to remain rangebound until there is a major …