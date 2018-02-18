Gold futures hit a three-week high last week as investors responded to a weaker U.S. Dollar and expectations for higher inflation while showing almost no reaction to a recovery in U.S. stock markets and a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields to a four-year high.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Market Could Weaken if Fed Minutes are Hawkish - February 18, 2018
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1364.40, Weakens Under $1347.30 - February 18, 2018
- Gold Coast house prices soar as the Comm Games deadline looms - February 18, 2018