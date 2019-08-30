Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Be Fairly Priced, Due for Correction into Value Zone

Gold is inching lower on Friday on below average volume ahead of the long U.S. holiday weekend. The market is also trading inside yesterday’s range which suggests investor indecision and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold scores a 6% August rise, for a 4th monthly gain in a row - August 30, 2019
- Crash Protection For Eldorado Gold - August 30, 2019
- Harte Gold plans to bolster management; provides financing update - August 30, 2019