A temporary pause in the stock market rally, a dip in Treasury yields and general uncertainty over the progress of U.S.-China trade talks are also underpinning prices today. At 12:54 GMT, December …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mild Short-Covering Due to Uncertainty Over Trade Deal - November 6, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Bounce Slightly Follow Surprise PMI Data - November 6, 2019
- Why New Gold Stock Is Selling Off Today - November 6, 2019