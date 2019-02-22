Gold futures are trading relatively flat on Friday, but still in a position to post its second consecutive weekly higher close. Traders are trying to build a support base after yesterday’s steep …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Not Likely to Move Much Unless Fed Speakers Surprise - February 22, 2019
- Gold’s Rally Is More Than Just Safe-Haven Demand - February 22, 2019
- No Gold And Silver? So Far, So Good - February 22, 2019