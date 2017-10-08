Gold prices fell last week, primarily driven lower by rising U.S. Treasury yields, a stronger U.S. Dollar and increased demand for higher risk assets. Prices recovered slightly on Friday as reports of a possible rate hike by North Korea drove investors …
Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured by Rising U.S. Dollar, but North Korea Still Wildcard
