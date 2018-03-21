Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Higher on Posturing Ahead of Fed Announcements

Higher U.S. interest rates tend to be bearish for gold prices because they raise bond yields, reducing the appeal for the non-yielding asset. Gold closed lower on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar strengthened ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting at which the …
