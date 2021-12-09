Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound as Traders Deal with CPI Report, Omicron and Fed

GMT, February Comex gold futures are trading $1783.80, down $1.70 or -0.10%. On Wednesday, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) settled at $166.87, up $0.06 or +0.04%. Gold traders remain focused on …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)