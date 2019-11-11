Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Renewed Trade War Fears; Hong Kong Violence Fueling Short-Covering Rally

Gold prices are edging higher on Monday, underpinned by lower Treasury yields and lower demand for stocks. Thin trading conditions due to the U.S. bank holiday could also be influencing the price …
