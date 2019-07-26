Gold futures are trading better on Friday shortly after the regular session opening and the U.S. Advance GDP report at 12:30 GMT. The results of this report could set the tone of the day since it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger-Than-Expected GDP Report Should Drive Gold Lower
Gold futures are trading better on Friday shortly after the regular session opening and the U.S. Advance GDP report at 12:30 GMT. The results of this report could set the tone of the day since it …