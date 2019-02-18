Gold has been resilient lately despite a stronger U.S. Dollar, rising Treasury yields and increased demand for higher risk assets. I think the demand is coming from investors reacting to forecasts for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Forecasts for Weaker Global Economy - February 18, 2019
- Gold price technical analysis: XAU/USD moved into a bullish zone - February 18, 2019
- Gold Records 3-Week High, Ichimoku Suggests Further Gains - February 18, 2019