Gold is receiving additional support from overseas where the Bank of England defied expectations of a more hawkish policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Eye NFP Report After FOMC Steepens Yield Curve, Drags USD - November 4, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Soft Fed, Bank of England Policy Decisions - November 4, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1% as Fed signals patience on rate hikes, BoE holds fire - November 4, 2021