Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Vulnerable to Stock Market Turnaround

Gold futures are trading at a multi-month high on Monday with the buying being driven by the usual suspects – plunging Treasury yields, a weaker U.S. Dollar and a drop in demand for risky assets. …
