Gold futures are trading lower shortly before the regular session opening. The range is tight and volume is below average for a second session with most of the major players on the sidelines ahead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Alio Gold: Not Many Options Left - August 21, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Waiting on Fed Minutes, but Ripe for Break into Value Zone - August 21, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as equities gain; investors eye Fed minutes - August 21, 2019