Gold prices are set to post their best year since 2010, having gained about 18%, mainly driven by a tariff war between the world’s two largest economies and quantitative easing by major central banks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weak Dollar Driving Force Behind Gold’s Strength - December 31, 2019
- Here Are All The Free ‘Xbox Games With Gold’ For January 2020 - December 31, 2019
- Sentiment Speaks: Gold Investors Wrongly Fear The COT - December 31, 2019