Gold futures are trading lower on Thursday shortly before the regular session opening. Just days after hitting a multi-year high, the market is trading only $5.00 higher for the week and in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weaker as Chances of 50bp Fed Rate Cut Fade
Gold futures are trading lower on Thursday shortly before the regular session opening. Just days after hitting a multi-year high, the market is trading only $5.00 higher for the week and in a …