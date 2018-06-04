Gold futures are trading lower early Monday as investors continue to adjust positions in reaction to Friday’s stronger-than-forecast U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report that solidified a June Fed rate hike while increasing the chances of at least two more rate …
Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weaker on Increased Chances of Additional Rate Hikes
