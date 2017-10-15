Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Approaching Wall of Resistance at $1312.60 to $1324.40

Gold futures finished the week on a high note amid concerns over U.S. inflation. The catalyst behind the rally on Friday was a lower-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation report. The price action indicates investors are worried about inflation’s impact …
