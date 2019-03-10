This week will tell us if Friday’s rally was real buying or just a knee-jerk reaction to the jobs report. The direction of the U.S. Dollar will exert most of the influence on gold prices. If the U.S. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold markets rally significantly after jobs report - March 10, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – At the Mercy of U.S. Dollar - March 10, 2019
- Price Action Preview: Gold To Test Price Flip - March 10, 2019