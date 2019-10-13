Gold prices plunged last week, producing its second largest loss of the year, on easing concerns over U.S.-China trade relations and a hard Brexit. Last week’s events drove up U.S. Treasury yields and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- IShares Gold Fuels Big ETF Run as Mom-and-Pop Buyers Pile In - October 13, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Bearish Influences Include Rapidly Rising Treasury Yields, Demand for Risky Assets - October 13, 2019
- Silver Alert: Beware & Prepare To Accumulate Real Money Like Gold And Silver At Current Levels! - October 13, 2019