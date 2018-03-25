Gold prices surged last week, essentially driven higher by a sell-off in the U.S. Dollar. The dollar retreated in response to a less-hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Statement and fears of a trade war between the U.S. and China. Additionally, a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Speculators Continued To Shed Bullish Net Positions This Week - March 25, 2018
- GPL/USD – Gold Pressed Latinum US Dollar - March 25, 2018
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Direction Dictated by Dollar, Stock Market Volatility - March 25, 2018