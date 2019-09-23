Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Light Report Week Shifts Focus to U.S. Dollar

Gold futures closed higher last week, underpinned by a Federal Reserve rate cut and confusion over whether there would be additional cuts later this year. This helped weaken the U.S. Dollar which …
