Gold futures are trading higher on Friday, putting the market in a position to finish the week and the month with solid gains. It took a while for gold prices to get rolling to the upside in May. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Low Inflation Data Should Spike Prices Higher
Gold futures are trading higher on Friday, putting the market in a position to finish the week and the month with solid gains. It took a while for gold prices to get rolling to the upside in May. The …