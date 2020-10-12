Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Short-Term Bulls Want Stimulus, Long-Term Bulls Have Biden

The dollar weakened and gold rallied as expectations grew that Joe Biden would win the U.S. presidency and offer fiscal stimulus after the elections.
