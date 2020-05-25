The enormous amount of monetary stimulus in the system, the need for that to continue for some time and the inflation risk are all bullish for gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD down by $6 in Asia, weekly chart shows bullish trend exhaustion - May 24, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Short-Term Volatility to Continue as Investors Look for Value - May 24, 2020
- Central Banks Will Continue To Buy Gold- The Royalty Stream Model For Investment Has Been A Winner - May 24, 2020