For the first time in a while, gold investors had something to cheer about, but the buyers didn’t show up to fuel a bullish breakout to the upside. Last week, North Korea launched its first ballistic missile in two months, the U.S. tax overhaul hit a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Stock Market Liquidation Will Help Gold Bulls - December 3, 2017
- Gold Monthly Forecast – December 2017 - December 3, 2017
- Despite Repeated BIS Interventions, China Plans To Send The Price Of Gold Skyrocketing - December 2, 2017