Gold futures finished higher for the week, but well off its multi-year high as investors reduced the chances of a 50 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in late July after two …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Will Renewed Trade Talks Dampen Any Need for July Rate Cut? - June 30, 2019
- Bargain hunters for stocks, gold and bonds face one simple fact: synchronized rally means nothing is cheap - June 30, 2019
- Sentiment Speaks: This Could Depress The Price Of Gold - June 30, 2019