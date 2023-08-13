The price of gold dropped for the second consecutive day on Saturday to close at Rs. 221,800 per tola. According to the data released by All-Pakistan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold in Pakistan Drops by Rs. 1,000 Per Tola in Outgoing Week - August 13, 2023
- Steady gold prices reported in India, Silver prices see an upward shift - August 13, 2023
- UAE: Will gold prices touch $2,300 as US rate hikes nearly come to an end? - August 13, 2023