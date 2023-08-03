The price of gold in Pakistan fell considerably on Thursday to close at Rs. 220,200 per tola. According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls by Almost Rs. 3,000 Per Tola - August 3, 2023
- Bullion market update: Gold declines Rs 150/10 gm; silver nosedives Rs 1,700 | Know the latest price - August 3, 2023
- Gold Stock News: Exploration Underway at Pacific Ridge’s (TSXV: PEX) RDP Copper-Gold Project - August 3, 2023