Spot gold prices hit a four-month high at US$1,860.50 an ounce yesterday as rising inflation fears boost demand for the precious metal as a safe-haven asset.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of spot gold surges on inflation - November 11, 2021
- Gold Explorer’s Drill Results Confirm New Significant Mineralized Structures at Yukon Property - November 11, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls stay in charge towards critical dialy resistance - November 11, 2021