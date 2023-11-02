A rain-soaked ring and blustery conditions couldn’t stop 2019 world champion DeAnna Price from adding Pan American gold to her résumé in the women’s hammer. Price, who earned bronze at the World Championships in Budapest, hit 72.34/237-4 on her opening …
