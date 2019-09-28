DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The very first time DeAnna Price tried to throw the hammer, it smacked her in the head. She figured that’s the end of that. Good thing she kept on trying. The former softball …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Priceless: Behind Price, US wins 1st world gold in hammer - September 28, 2019
- The KalNorth Gold Mines (ASX:KGM) Share Price Is Down 80% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset - September 28, 2019
- The Latest: Price first US woman to win hammer gold - September 28, 2019