Gold equivalent grades are calculated based on an assumed gold price of US$1,700 per ounce and silver price of $22 per ounce, based on the formula AuEq grade (gpt) = Au grade + (Ag grade x ($22 / $1,700)). Metallurgical recoveries are not considered in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 7 Gold Stocks to Buy Amid Alarming Fear Trade Signals - May 28, 2024
- Prime Extends High-Grade Silver and Gold Mineralization at Guadalupe East - May 28, 2024
- Gold Prices Face Uncertainty - May 28, 2024