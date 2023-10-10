Supporters of Israel rallied outside. An hour before that rally started, supporters of Palestine rallied in Times Square, and actually made their way to Second Avenue, not too far from the UN. Supporters of Israel denounced the air and ground attacks against early Saturday,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Pro-Israel, pro-Palestine supporters hold demonstrations in Manhattan - October 9, 2023
- Gold, silver gain as attack boosts metals’ haven status - October 9, 2023
- Israel-Hamas Conflict Sends Dow Futures Down, Oil Up Ahead of New Inflation Data - October 9, 2023