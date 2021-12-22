Providence Gold Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $1,300,000 First Tranche of $83,125 Closed

December 22, 2021, Providence Gold Mining Inc. (“Providence” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PHD) US (OTC:PRRVF) (FRANKFURT:7RH1-F) is pleased to announce further to its December 2, 2021 news release …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)