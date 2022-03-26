Anyone wishing to buy and sell gold at a reasonable price can visit the mobile service of the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPIEM) in conjunction with the Perlis Keluarga …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.79 - March 26, 2022
- Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Raymond James - March 26, 2022
- Public can sell and buy gold at AKM Perlis - March 26, 2022