For example, the unexpected Brexit vote victory in July 2016 caused gold prices to push to a one-year high of $1,377.80 “You had lots of uncertainty last year and that pushed the price of gold up and ETF investments followed suit,” he said. Removing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Q3 Global Gold Demand Falls 9%, Hits 8-Year Low – WGC - November 9, 2017
- India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017 -WGC - November 9, 2017
- Gold little-changed; palladium holds near multi-year peaks - November 9, 2017