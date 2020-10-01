Quant Hedge Fund Taps Into Inflation Fears With New Gold Shares

A $700 million Swiss hedge fund is tapping into the backlash against central-bank largesse by offering clients in its flagship systematic strategy shares that are denominated in gold.
