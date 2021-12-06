The rand exchange rate remains under pressure as the currency although volatile traded at levels of close to R16.10 to the dollar on Friday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds advance as coronavirus adds to risks for global growth - December 6, 2021
- Rand remains volatile as gold price drops and amid Omricon Covid-19 jitters - December 6, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lined below 100/200-DMAs confluence resistance - December 6, 2021