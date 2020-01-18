Rare Coin of Britain’s King Edward VIII Fetches Record Price

A rare gold coin bearing the image of Britain’s King Edward VIII before his love-inspired abdication has sold for 1 million pounds ($1.3 million), a new record fora British coin.
