Kennedy half-dollar is considered among the most valuable of the coins with a Draped Bust half-dollar once selling for $1.6million. Some of these rare coins that are quite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Soma Gold Releases 2021 Q3 Results - November 25, 2021
- Gold price remains unchanged at Rs100,700 per 10g - November 25, 2021
- Rare coins price news – 1964 Kennedy half-dollar most valuable coin as Lincoln VDB penny priced at $2,222 - November 25, 2021