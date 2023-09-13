By Bansari Mayur Kamdar (Reuters) -European shares fell on Wednesday, as investors braced for a crucial U.S. inflation report due later in the day for cues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path amid a hawkish shift in expectations from the European Central Bank’s rate decision this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Rate hike concerns weigh on European shares ahead of US inflation test - September 13, 2023
- Gold prices retreat as investors seek clues on policy path - September 13, 2023
- Strong gold price puts Tietto in the money at Abujar - September 13, 2023