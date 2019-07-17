I will soon send out an explanation of why I believe that gold is an effective portfolio diversifier.” The price of gold jumped higher amid Dalio’s publishing of the post, most recently up 0.7% around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Ray Dalio says gold will be a top investment during upcoming ‘paradigm shift’ for global markets
I will soon send out an explanation of why I believe that gold is an effective portfolio diversifier.” The price of gold jumped higher amid Dalio’s publishing of the post, most recently up 0.7% around …