Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Raymond James Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $139.00 - January 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects further from two-month high, slides to $1,830 area - January 21, 2022
- Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group - January 21, 2022